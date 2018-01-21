Triple H On If XFL Relaunch Will Drive Vince McMahon Away From WWE

Triple H recently shared some thoughts to ABC News on the history of WWE Raw. One of the most pivotal moments of WWE history was the night of September 22, 1997. Earlier that year, at WrestleMania 13, Bret Hart and Steve Austin competed at the event, with Ken Shamrock as the special guest referee. This night was viewed by many to be a double-turn, as Austin began to receive cheers out of respect for his valiant effort in the match and Hart received boos for showing villainous tactics, specifically when he got into an altercation with Shamrock.

For months, Austin was displaying his rebellious, anti-hero character, which the audience could relate to. On this night of Raw, Owen Hart defeated Brian Pillman by disqualification to advance to the Intercontinental Championship tournament finals. Owen was cutting a promo, dedicating the win to his brother Bret. Suddenly, Austin attacked Owen from behind, and had to be pulled off by four cops. This urged Vince McMahon, who was still doing commentary at the time, to feverishly approach the ring.

"What's the matter with you? Get a hold of yourself!" said Vince. He then told the cops, "just give me a minute," and tried to talk to Austin about why he is upset about having to forfeit his championship. "Don't you understand why you're not allowed to compete? You can't get that through your head? Don't you know why? Don't you know that you're not physically able to compete? Your doctors say you're not ready! If you compete, you could injure yourself for good. You could wind up paralyzed. And the WWF is not going to stand by and let you do that to yourself! These people don't want you to wind up in a wheelchair. They want to see you compete. Everybody wants to see you compete. But in due time, Steve. In due time. Get a hold of yourself."

Vince told Austin that people care about him, and he had to "work within the system." Austin responded to McMahon that pro wrestling is all that he does, and he is the best in the world. He added that Vince is not the one that is sitting at home like he is, but he "agreed" to work within the system. He then said to McMahon, "I appreciate the fact that you and the World Wrestling Federation care. And I also appreciate the fact that... you can kiss my a**!" Austin then gave McMahon his first Stone Cold Stunner, which commenced one of the most bitter rivals in WWE history, and the birth of Mr. McMahon.

Triple H commented on the effect that McMahon had on changing the course of Raw, "He doesn't like to take credit for it, but Vince is the guiding force of [being a top bad guy]. He's never afraid to take that risk. He never feels like he knows the answers."

Triple H was then asked about McMahon possibly relaunching the XFL, and whether this will drive him out of WWE.

"I don't think there's any sense of change," said Triple H. "If anybody thinks they're going to push him out or take this thing, there's going to be a hell of a fight."

Source: ABC News