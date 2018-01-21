Sasha Banks On Triple H And William Regal, The Current NXT Women's Division, Training For The Rumble

Sasha Banks spoke with the Independent about the current NXT Women's Division, Triple H, William Regal, and the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble. Here are some of the highlights:

Those who have helped steer her WWE career:

"It's so hard to credit just one person for that because there are so many people who have come and supported us. For me, I'd say a really big one has to be William Regal. If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't even have been signed to WWE originally. He and the likes of Joey Mercury and Norman Smiley have trained me and really believed in me. They have really pushed me to become what I am today, and Dusty Rhodes never gave up on the women and always supported everything that we did. Triple H, with NXT, gave us that opportunity to shine and has given the same opportunities there as to the girls on the main roster."

Current NXT Women's Division:

"To be honest it has been such a long time since I actually got to sit down and watch an episode of NXT but, of course, I love to see the TakeOver events. The ones that really stand out for me are Lacey Evans, she has really impressed me. Of course, the Iconic Duo [Peyton Royce and Billie Kay], I just can't speak highly enough of them – they are amazing. Ember Moon has been killing it as well, so they really have a ton of really great talent down there and I look forward to having more of them called up to the main roster. The potential for them to be involved in the Royal Rumble is just huge and hopefully they are really excited about that."

Training for the Women's Royal Rumble Match:

"It's so incredibly exciting and I have been pumping up my cardio game like crazy! I could be the first entry and potentially be in there for the whole 60 minutes so it makes you very nervous and excited at the same time."

Sasha Banks also talked about who she wants to see in the Women's Royal Rumble. You can read the full interview by clicking here.