WWE Live Event Results From Greenville (1/21): Steel Cage Main Event, Bobby Roode Defends, More

By Marc Middleton | January 22, 2018

Thanks to Brian Henke for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Greenville, North Carolina:

* The New Day defeated Rusev and Aiden English

* Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Kanellis

* The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Ascension and The Colons

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode retained over Jinder Mahal

* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Lana, Carmella and Natalya

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage match

