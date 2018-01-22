Kevin Owens Injury Update, Miz Responds To Roman Reigns Saying He's The Best In-Ring Performer, More

- Kevin Owens missed this weekend's SmackDown live events. According to PWInsider, Owens is reportedly dealing with a back issue. He last wrestled on the January 9th episode of SmackDown Live, where he teamed with Sami Zayn in a losing effort to AJ Styles, Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura in a handicap match. PWInsider noted that Owens is still slated to team with Zayn against WWE champion AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble this Sunday.
- The Miz responded to Roman Reigns recently saying that he's the best in-ring performer in the world today. Miz wrote:
Fiction vs Reality #Raw25 pic.twitter.com/TrTUO3JFYt— The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 21, 2018