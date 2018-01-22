WrestlingInc.com

The Rock On Triple H & Stephanie McMahon's Fallon Performance, RAW WWE Title Changes, Naomi Artwork

By Marc Middleton | January 22, 2018

- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Naomi.

- As noted, Jimmy Fallon will be appearing at tonight's RAW 25 show after losing a Lip Sync Battle bet to Stephanie McMahon last week. Fallon and The New Day performed Boyz II Men's "Motownphilly" while The Authority went with Metallica's "Seek & Destroy" and then "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's Moana movie, featuring The Rock. Rock and Stephanie had the following Twitter exchange over the segment:

- WWE posted this RAW 25 Facts video looking at 13 WWE Title changes that have taken place on Monday nights:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top