Former WWE Head Writer Disses RAW Superstar On Twitter, WWE RAW 25 Legend Updates, Eva Marie Video

By Marc Middleton | January 22, 2018

- Above is the latest video blog from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie, featuring footage from her recent NEM Fashion activewear shoot.

Eva Marie On Being An Alcoholic And Spending Months In Jail For DUIs
- Oscar from Men on a Mission was not announced for tonight's WWE RAW 25th Anniversary special but he was spotted at the WWE hotel in New York City last night, according to PWInsider. No word yet on if he will be appearing in some fashion.

We noted before that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was unable to appear tonight due to a family vacation. The Foleys were spotted in Disney World over the weekend. We also reported on WWE Hall of Famer Edge not appearing because he would be out of the country. Edge has confirmed that he is in Ireland to film Vikings.

- As seen below, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz and The Miz had a back & forth on Twitter this weekend:

