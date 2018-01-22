Mia Khalifa Asked By Joey Ryan To Touch His Privates (Video), Which Stars Are On The RAW 25 Poster?

- As seen in the video above, Mia Khalifa made her first wrestling appearance at a Sabotage Wrestling event over the weekend. The former porn star was invited to the event by Thunder Rosa, a.k.a. Kobra Moon in Lucha Underground, shortly after she ripped WWE on her YouTube show, Out of Bounds

"I have no respect for the WWE, it's not a real sport," Khalifa said at the time. "It's embarrassing."

Khalifa did an angle with Joey Ryan at the show and said that she maintains that wrestling is not a real sport. Ryan asked Khalifa to touch his p---s, but she declined. Her bodyguard wasn't as fortunate, and he was the victim of Ryan's p---s flip spot.

