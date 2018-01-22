RAW Star Announces Royal Rumble Spot, Comedian Roasts WWE Stars (Video), Scott Hall RAW 25 Photo

- WWE posted this video with comedian Jeff Ross roasting several Superstars, including WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Big Show, The Shield, Kevin Owens, Rusev, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Bray Wyatt and others.

- WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, wearing a New Japan Pro Wrestling jacket, checked in from the Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom today as the crew prepares for tonight's big RAW 25 event. As you can see, they have the retro look going for tonight's show, which will also air from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

- Below is new backstage video of The Miz and Maryse arriving for tonight's big RAW 25th Anniversary show in New York City. Miz, who is scheduled to face WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns tonight, also announces that he will be in the men's Royal Rumble match later this month. Miz says he will be taking the Intercontinental Title to the main event of WrestleMania 34 and it will be awesome.