Randy Orton's Wife Not Happy About Him Not Being Booked For Tonight's WWE RAW 25 Special

Randy Orton's wife, Kim, took to social media today to vent over Randy not being booked for tonight's loaded RAW 25 show. Despite there being no SmackDown live event tonight, only a handful of SmackDown talents have been advertised for the event: Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan, The Usos, Charlotte, WWE Champion AJ Styles and The New Day.

"Can someone pls explain to me how @randyorton isn't on the Raw 25th anniversary tonight?" she wrote. "He's been on more episode of Raw then anyone besides HHH, Michaels, Taker, Kane and Cena. Impressive list right? So why NOT @randyorton? He's had some of the most memorable moments in Raw history too. He's also on the Promo pic but isn't on the show. Just doesn't make sense to me. Enjoy the show tonight guys. I'll be playing MarioKart with my kids"

@KOllomani contributed to this article.