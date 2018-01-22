WrestlingInc.com

More RAW 25 Retro Set Photos For Tonight, Daniel Bryan And The Bellas Headed To RAW (Video), Stock

By Marc Middleton | January 22, 2018

- The Bella Twins' YouTube channel posted this video of Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan heading to tonight's RAW 25th Anniversary show.

Daniel Bryan On Possibly Wrestling For WWE At WrestleMania 34, Getting Cleared To Return To The Ring
- WWE stock was down 1.12% today, closing at $33.47 per share. Today's high was $34.05 and the low was $32.62.

- As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has tweeted another shot of the retro set being used at the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom for half of tonight's RAW 25th Anniversary show:

Jim Ross also tweeted this photo from the Manhattan Center:

