WWE Suspends Enzo Amore Following Rape Allegations

A woman on Twitter @MissGucciWitch claimed on Twitter today that she was raped by Enzo Amore last October. She wrote:

OKAY..it's been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this. I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people. pic.twitter.com/VhyG6oaDwg — philomena (@missgucciwitch) January 22, 2018

We reached out to WWE before posting anything regarding this since it is a very serious allegation. WWE sent us this statement:

"WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended."

More shortly.