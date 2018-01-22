WrestlingInc.com

WWE Suspends Enzo Amore Following Rape Allegations

By Raj Giri | January 22, 2018

A woman on Twitter @MissGucciWitch claimed on Twitter today that she was raped by Enzo Amore last October. She wrote:

We reached out to WWE before posting anything regarding this since it is a very serious allegation. WWE sent us this statement:

"WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended."

More shortly.

