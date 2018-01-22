More Details On Enzo Amore Rape Allegations

As noted, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore has been suspended by WWE after being accused of rape. WWE issued us the following statement:

"WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended."

Twitter user @MissGucciWitch recently took to Twitter and accused Enzo of raping her back in October of 2017. She alleges that Twitter user @toopoor_ (a woman named Layla Shapiro) and designer Tyler Grosso were involved. You can see her tweets below:

OKAY..it's been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this. I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people. pic.twitter.com/VhyG6oaDwg — philomena (@missgucciwitch) January 22, 2018

Like your side of the story matters at all? You said if I wasn't down to suck his dick we could just hang but intsead you drugged me & left me for dead. @toopoor_ pic.twitter.com/CFBfXRzpIm — philomena (@missgucciwitch) January 22, 2018

Most people only blame Enzo but believe me Tyler & Layla were 100% aware & involved & hopefully if these charges go though & they all get prosecuted I'll feel so much safer. I love you & thank you so much. — philomena (@missgucciwitch) January 22, 2018

Shapiro, a fashion blogger that previously dated Grosso, took to Twitter earlier today and denied the allegations. Her tweets have since been deleted but she wrote:

"people are quick to believe everything they read on the f--king internet. i've been framed and accused and i refuse to expose people with my platform. i don't believe in that. i am innocent and i'm sick of being seen as the bad guy. lying manipulating and deceiving people is sick" "if i have to i will speak the f--k up when appropriate" "i've never done meth in my entire life i don't even know what it looks like and i wouldn't associate with anyone who does that either" "I RESPECT ANYONE STRONG ENOUGH TO SPEAK UP ABOUT ASSAULT, IF ITS f--kING TRUE. CLINGING ON TO FAMOUS PEOPLE AND LYING ABOUT A CASE FOR A CHECK IS SICK AND ILLEGAL AND THE TRUTH ALWAYS COME TO THE LIGHT. PUT ME UNDER A LIE DETECTOR RIGHT NOW." "idk if u want a check or publicity but lying puts u in jail" "People are quick to believe everything they read on the f--king internet. I've been framed and accused and I refuse to expose people with my platform. I don't believe in that. I am innocent and i'm sick of being seen as the bad guy. lying manipulating and deceiving people is sick. If I have to I will speak the f--k up when appropriate. I've never done meth in my entire life i don't even know what it looks like and I wouldn't associate with anyone who does that either. I RESPECT ANYONE STRONG ENOUGH TO SPEAK UP ABOUT ASSAULT, IF ITS f--kING TRUE. CLINGING ON TO FAMOUS PEOPLE AND LYING ABOUT A CASE FOR A CHECK IS SICK AND ILLEGAL AND THE TRUTH ALWAYS COME TO THE LIGHT. PUT ME UNDER A LIE DETECTOR RIGHT NOW. IDK if you want a check or publicity but lying puts you in jail."

Shapiro did leave this tweet up:

for clout? publicity? a check? why the f--k would i set someone up for rape that is f--king disgusting. — TOOPOOR (@toopoor_) January 22, 2018

@MissGucciWitch, who goes by the name Philomena and has somewhat of a social media following across various platforms, also posts YouTube video blogs every now and then. A few of her videos are below:

Below are photos of Enzo hanging out with Grosso back in the summer and in October, when the rape was alleged to have happened: