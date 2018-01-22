WWE RAW 25 Manhattan Center Tour (Video), Possible Tag Team Angle With WWE Legends, Braun Strowman

- Above is new video of Dasha Fuentes giving a tour of the retro look at the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom for tonight's WWE RAW 25th Anniversary show.

- It looks like The Revival may be doing something with the WWE Legends on tonight's RAW as WWE posted this teaser for tonight's special appearances:

WWE Legends take over Monday Night Raw "Oh, hell yeah!" Attitude Era standard-bearer and WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is making his return to Monday night's hottest show, and he's not coming alone. The Texas Rattlesnake will be joined by former champions and iconic competitors from all eras of Raw, including D-Generation X, Chris Jericho, JBL & Ron Simmons, Scott Hall, Torrie Wilson, The Bella Twins and the list goes on. The only people that don't seem excited about WWE Legends swarming the Manhattan Center and Brooklyn's Barclays Center are The Revival, who made it clear last week on Raw that they're more "old school" than any of the fan-favorites returning for Raw 25. Will Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder eat their words tonight?

- Braun Strowman took to Instagram today and posted the following on being included on the RAW 25 commemorative chair:

What an honor to be on the 25th anniversary of #MondayNightRaw chair with so many legends!!!!! #BeyondSurreal #Honored #Humbled #CreatingMyLegacy #TheMonsterAmongMen #braunstrowman #WWE