Woman Files Police Report Over Enzo Amore Rape Accusation (Updated)

As noted, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore has been suspended by the company after a woman accused him of raping her back in October 2017. You can read our original report on the accusations with information on the woman and her connection to Enzo by clicking here.

The date of the alleged incident is Thursday, October 19th, 2017. F4Wonline.com notes that the woman filed a report with the Phoenix Police Department on the alleged incident and the case is still under investigation. We hope to have more details from the police report soon.

For those who missed it, WWE's statement on the matter reads like this:

"WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended."

Enzo was set to defend his title against Cedric Alexander at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view next Sunday. No word yet on what will happen with the title but we will keep you updated.

Update 7:15pm ET: Dave Meltzer is reporting that Phoenix police "confirmed that on Monday, October 23rd, 2017, at around 2:30 p.m., Phoenix Police responded to a local hospital for a call of a sexual assault that had reportedly occurred on October 19th, 2017 at 401 West Clarendon Avenue."

Jo Jo contributed to this article.