WWE RAW Segment Revealed For Tonight, Trish Stratus - Bayley Backstage Video, Christian & Paige

- Above is backstage video of Bayley marking out with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at tonight's RAW 25th Anniversary special in New York City.

- RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan will be on an episode of The Peep Show with Christian for RAW 25 tonight. Jordan tweeted:

TONIGHT is #Raw25 and I'm one half of the #Raw Tag Team Champions! This is a big night for my partner and for @WWE and I'm gonna celebrate on an episode of @Christian4Peeps #PeepShow! pic.twitter.com/RV3pzVAEKq — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) January 22, 2018

- Speaking of Christian, he appears in this new backstage clip with Paige and Kelly Kelly:

Eric Robinson contributed to this article.