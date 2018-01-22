WrestlingInc.com

WWE RAW Segment Revealed For Tonight, Trish Stratus - Bayley Backstage Video, Christian & Paige

By Marc Middleton | January 22, 2018

- Above is backstage video of Bayley marking out with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at tonight's RAW 25th Anniversary special in New York City.

- RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan will be on an episode of The Peep Show with Christian for RAW 25 tonight. Jordan tweeted:

- Speaking of Christian, he appears in this new backstage clip with Paige and Kelly Kelly:

Eric Robinson contributed to this article.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top