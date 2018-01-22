WWE Tag Team Reuniting On RAW 25 (Photo), Sami Zayn - Kevin Owens Ride Along Preview, Mattel - RAW

- Above is a preview for tonight's WWE Ride Along with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, which premieres on the WWE Network after RAW 25 goes off the air. Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso will also be featured.

- WWE posted this video of the first RAW intro video recreated with Mattel action figures:

- Below are photos and full video from tonight's RAW 25th Anniversary pre-show, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross & Jerry Lawler at the Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom, and Renee Young with Peter Rosenberg and David Otunga at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It was announced on the pre-show that The APA, JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons, will be bringing back their team for one night only to "teach these punk kids a lesson" on RAW.