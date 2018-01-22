WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | January 22, 2018

WWE taped the following matches tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for this week's Main Event episode:

* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

* Kalisto and Gran Metalik defeated TJP and Jack Gallagher

