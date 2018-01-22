WINC Podcast (1/22): WWE RAW 25 Review With Matt Morgan, Undertaker Returns, Enzo Amore Allegations

Matt Morgan, Raj Giri, and Glenn Rubenstein are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE RAW 25 Review

- The Undertaker's appearance on RAW.

- Rape allegations against Enzo Amore.

- Royal Rumble preview and predictions.

- Steve Austin appears with Shane, Vince, and Stephanie McMahon.

- Matt talks where "Woken" Matt Hardy is headed after losing clean to Bray Wyatt.

- Miz winning the Intercontinental Championship.

- Where does 205 Live go without Enzo?

- Multiple companies looking to bid on WWE's TV rights.

- EC3 at the WWE Performance Center.

And more!

