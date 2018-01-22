Upset Fans Chant 'Bulls--t' At WWE RAW At Manhattan Center, JR And Jerry Lawler Fall Asleep (Photo)

Fans at the Manhattan Center for tonight's RAW were upset by the lack of action at the venue as there was not much going on throughout the night at the arena.

As seen in the video above, the fans grew impatient at one point and started a "bullsh-t" chant. The Miz did appear at the Manhattan Center after winning the Intercontinental Championship at the Barclays Center earlier in the night. There was also a match between Lince Dorado and Mustafa Ali, with Ali picking up the victory.

Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler apparently had a hard time during tonight's proceedings at the Manhattan Center as they appeared to fall asleep, as seen below:

Shane Pennachio contributed to this article.