Ric Flair, The Miz And Seth Rollins Appear For WWE RAW 25 Dark Segments At Manhattan Center (Photos)

There was no dark main event after the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary show went off the air at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn but there was a special dark segment for fans at the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom.

That dark segment, which took place after Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The Revival with DX, Sean Waltman, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall and Finn Balor at ringside, saw new WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz cut a promo on DX and The Balor Club. Miz has traveled from the Barclays Center to the Manhattan Center following his big title win over Roman Reigns. Miz ran down DX and The Balor Club, promising not to invite them to the RAW 30th Anniversary special. RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins then came out, which caused the fans to chant ROH. Rollins cut a promo on The Miz and acknowledged winning the ROH Title in this same building, saying he was proud of it. Miz then cut such a good promo that the fans turned and started cheering him on. The segment ended with Rollins hitting his Blackout curb stomp on Miz as a big "suck it!" chant rang out from the crowd.

Triple H then cut a promo to thank fans and the DX theme song played to send everyone home happy.

There was another dark segment that took place following the DX segment at the Manhattan Center with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair commented on making the mistake of returning to WCW after being at the Manhattan Center for three RAW shows, and talked about how he was lucky to be back with his friends for RAW 25. He put over the members of DX, Waltman and Scott Hall, noting how Shawn gave him the best send-off in the history of sports for his retirement.

Below are a few photos from both segments:

Worth the wait! #RAW25 seeing DX HHH Shawn Michaels Road Digg Billy Gunn x PAC Razor & Ric Flair! Wrestling Royalty. Great seeing them all at #RAW25 pic.twitter.com/D1ecCkMrQE — George Napolitano (@Starshot9) January 23, 2018

Ric Flair makes an appearance for the live crowd at the Manhattan Center to close out the... https://t.co/ylr3fgiYwX pic.twitter.com/ddXloPxik0 — Tim Fiorvanti (@tim00) January 23, 2018

After #RAW25 Went Off The Air..



The Miz came out and told DX & The Balor Club to leave his ring or else they won't make it to the 30th Anniversary of Raw



Seth Rollins came out and talked about when he won the ROH Title in the Manhattan Center when he was younger.. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/bRQkqmTtmh — TattooedJuggalo (@TattooedJuggalo) January 23, 2018

One last moment for the live crowd - Seth Rollins made his way over to the Manhattan Center just to hit a Blackout on The Miz to send the crowd home just a little bit happier. pic.twitter.com/Uewy8qkXsd — Tim Fiorvanti (@tim00) January 23, 2018