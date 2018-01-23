Steve Austin Rips Into WWE Interviewer (Video), RAW 25 Dark Matches At Manhattan Center, Attendance

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin opened Monday's RAW 25 special by delivering Stunners to Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon in the opening segment. Austin talks to Mike Rome in this new RAW Fallout video.

Austin says Vince tried to proclaim that he didn't need anyone's help while Austin was a big part of the Attitude Era and Vince knows that, and that's the bottom line. Austin goes on about how it feels good to be here after being out in Los Angeles for a few years. Austin says he showed up, he raised hell and gave a few Stunners for a few time. Austin says he enjoyed talking to the Superstars who are following down the path that he set and the guys that blazed a path before him. Austin says it feels like a big ass family reunion and he's proud, and happy to be a part of it, to deliver a can of Whoop Ass for the city to watch. Austin then rips into Rome for not having more questions ready for him. Austin calls Rome a chump and tells him to go back and do his homework. Austin wants proper interview time next time he's back and says Rome is just out of league. Austin calls Rome a piece of trash and rips him a few more times before ending the interview.

- Michael Cole announced 15,990 fans in attendance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for Monday's RAW 25th Anniversary special. WWE did not announce an attendance number for the Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom.

- There were two WWE 205 Live dark matches for fans inside the Manhattan Center during the RAW 25 special. The matches aired during commercial breaks of matches at the Barclays Center. The first match saw Mustafa Ali defeat Lince Dorado in around 2 minutes. The second match saw Hideo Itami and Akira Tozawa go at it with Tony Nese and Drew Gulak until they brawled into the backstage area. They later brawled back out into the ringside area during another commercial break as fans chanted "bulls--t" and "refund" at them. The finish saw Tozawa pin Gulak.

As Raj noted earlier, there were several upset fans at the Manhattan Center due to the lack of matches while most of the action went on at the Barclays Center. WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler also suffered from the downtime as they were caught snoozing, seen below: