Why Lita Didn't Appear At WWE RAW 25, The Miz On His Match With Roman Reigns (Video), Hardys Reunite

- Above is new video of WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz talking to Cathy Kelley after his big win over Roman Reigns at RAW 25 last night. Miz talks about how fans witnessed a match they will talk about for the next 25 years, and how he's made the title relevant again. The segment ends with Miz leaving to go to the Manhattan Center for the dark segment with RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and DX.

- As noted, Jeff Hardy appeared backstage during the poker game that The APA held at RAW 25 last night. Jeff reunited with brother Matt Hardy inside the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom after Matt's loss to Bray Wyatt. The Hardys' theme hit to a big pop and out came Jeff to console his brother after the loss. Matt cut a promo on losing a battle in The Great War, then had Jeff sing his "Obsolete" song to taunt Wyatt for a future meeting.

- It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Lita was not invited to the RAW 25 special as she tweeted the following in response to being included on the commemorative ringside chair that fans took home: