WWE Star Offers To Fight CM Punk, Chris Jericho Adds Names To The List (Video), The Brooklyn Brawler

- As noted, Chris Jericho returned to WWE TV for RAW 25 last night and did a backstage segment with Elias, adding him to The List. Above is Fallout video with Jericho adding more names to The List - Tom Phillips, Mike Rome, Cathy Kelley and others working backstage.

- Below is backstage video of Curt Hawkins and The Brooklyn Brawler at RAW 25. Brawler says he can feel what Hawkins is going through with the losing streak and he can relate. Brawler tells Hawkins to never get down on himself because eventually he will win.

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Jack Gallagher took a shot at CM Punk and his MMA career on Twitter when responding to an article on UFC President Dana White talking about giving Punk a second MMA fight for the company. Punk lost his MMA debut in just over 2 minutes to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 back in September 2016. Gallagher wrote the following: