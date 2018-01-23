Batista On Vince McMahon Being 'Livid' At Ric Flair Over A Promo And Scrapped Foster Child Backstory

As previously noted, former WWE Champion Batista was recently a guest on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness. Among many other things, Batista talked about his scrapped foster child backstory, two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair's "bloody virgin" comment on WWE Monday Night RAW, and when he started to really understand ring psychology.

According to Batista, WWE had him penciled in for a foster child storyline that entailed 'The Animal' being the product of rape. Batista noted that he is glad the backstory never saw the light of day, partly because it would have saddened his mother.

"[The Ballad Of Little Dave Batista] is never going to go away," Batista said. "Now that I'm thinking about it, that whole [thing], that all stemmed from actually that ridiculous storyline that they were putting together and Vince [McMahon]'s sick head. I mean, [Edge and Christian] know how the whole thing came about. And I was supposed to be the child of a rape. That's why I was so angry at the world. Yeah, yeah, that was tossed around. Ric was trying to get on my good side and figure out why I was so angry. That was one of the ideas that went around, that maybe I was a child of a rape. It was horrible. And I was raised by foster families. Thank goodness that didn't happen. At the time, I was like, 'I don't know how I feel about that.'"

Batista mentioned that Flair made a "bloody virgin" comment live on RAW and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was "livid". Batista noted that 'Naitch' did not understand what the problem was.

"Do you remember when Ric did the bloody virgin promo? Oh yeah, it was awful. Yeah, he said 'bloody virgin' live on RAW and Vince was livid. I came back up to gorilla [position] and Vince was super hot and Ric just couldn't understand why."

In Batista's view, he did not come into his own until after WrestleMania 23, when he started to really understand ring psychology as well.

"It was really after WrestleMania 23 that things just kind of started [to click], like the lightbulb went off over my head. I just started to really, really get it, just kind of came into my own. I actually took pride in that and I had some of my best matches."

Brother, brother. If you use any of the quotations that appear in this article, please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness