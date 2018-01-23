Alexa Bliss - Curt Hawkins Angle (Video), Empire State Building - RAW 25 Photo, WWE - Make-A-Wish

- As seen above, WWE did an angle at weekend live events where RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss sent Mixed Match Challenge partner Braun Strowman to destroy Curt Hawkins after Hawkins dissed her during her exit.

- As noted, WWE and Make-A-Wish held a special event in New York City on Monday before the RAW 25 show. The event was held at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square and featured Sasha Banks, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Make-A-Wish President & CEO David Williams, The Hardys, Finn Balor and John Cena, who now has granted more than 550 Wishes. Cena also honored longtime WWE employee & Make-A-Wish supporter Sue Aitchihson with a surprise $10,000 donation in her honor. WWE honored 9 current and 2 former Wish Kids at the event. The kids were also brought to RAW. WWE Community has photos from the event at this link.

"You are the most important part of what we do," Stephanie told the Make-A-Wish kids. "WWE's mission is to put smiles on people's faces the world over. When we have the opportunity to meet kids like you and to see the smiles on your faces, that's just about the best present we could ever receive."

- Below is a photo of The Empire State Building in New York City lit up red for last night's RAW 25th Anniversary special: