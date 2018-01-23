Below is a new promotion that WWE is sending to customers who were once signed up for the WWE Network, but have since cancelled. Fans who were sent the promotion can sign back up and get three months for free, which includes The Royal Rumble this Sunday, Elimination Chamber next month, Fastlane in March and WrestleMania 34 on April 8th.

WWE will be providing an updated network subscriber count when they report their fourth quarter 2017 earnings. At the end of the third quarter of 2017, WWE Network was averaging 1.52 million paid subscribers. They were projecting 1.47 million average paid subscribers for the fourth quarter.

We had posted the photo of the promotion this morning on our Facebook Page at facebook.com/WrestlingINC. If you haven't already, please give us a "Like" by clicking the button below: