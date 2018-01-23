WrestlingInc.com

Austin Aries On WWE RAW 25, Impact Uploads Full Barbed Wire III Massacre Match, Kota Ibushi - ROH

By Raj Giri | January 23, 2018

- Impact Wrestling uploaded the full "Barbed Wire Massacre III" match between LAX and oVe, which you can watch in the video above. The match was deemed too violent to air on Pop TV, and it aired on Twitch instead.

- Kota Ibushi has been added to Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor card on April 7 in New Orleans. His opponent has yet to be revealed.

Austin Aries Clears Up Rumors About His WWE Release
- Impact Wrestling star Austin Aries commented on last night's RAW 25 special and praised the show. Aries, who was released from WWE last July, tweeted:

