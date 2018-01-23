Kurt Angle Says TNA Will Be Discussed On Next 'Table For 3' With Shane McMahon And AJ Styles

WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle revealed on Instagram that he filmed an upcoming episode of Table For 3 with AJ Styles and Shane McMahon. He noted that in addition to their matches and families, they will talk about TNA Wrestling.

"Very intriguing 'Table for 3' coming soon on the WWE Network," Angle said. "AJ Styles, Shane McMahon and Yours' truly..... We talk about our matches together, our families, unheard stories and even TNA Wrestling. Must see."

Angle worked for TNA / Impact Wrestling from 2006 - 2016, while Styles was a part of the company from 2002 - 2013.

While WWE has traditionally ignored TNA, former TNA President Dixie Carter was interviewed by WWE for a WWE 24 special on Angle last summer.

