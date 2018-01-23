Triple H Says 'Stay Tuned' About Ronda Rousey Coming To WWE

The rumors continue to swirl about not only the potential of Ronda Rousey coming to the WWE Universe, but potentially making her debut at the Royal Rumble this Sunday. This year's PPV will have the first-ever 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match and it could be a place where Rousey kicks off her WWE career. Yesterday, The Blast caught up with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon during a Make-A-Wish celebration, and asked about Rousey's status. Triple H kept his response very brief.

"I will tell you this," Triple H said. "Stay tuned."

Over the past couple months, reports about Rousey and the WWE have gone from an "imminent signing" to Triple H having to dial back those claims.

As noted, about two weeks ago Rousey had dinner with Triple H, and despite previous reports of Rousey coming to WWE, Triple H had continued to down play the whole situation. Talking with the Associated Press just after the news about their meeting broke, he said the company's relationship with her is great, but had nothing to announce.

"We are talking to Ronda, as we've been for a while," Triple H said. "She has a lot of things going on. We have a lot of things going on. But we have a great relationship with her, a very friendly standpoint for a long period of time now. It was great to catch up with her. ... We have nothing to announce at this time. But she's a huge fan of what we do and she's incredibly interested in what we do and the opportunities that lie there. We're fans of hers and incredibly interested in what those opportunities could be with us. But there's a lot of things to walk through. We're talking. We're having conversations."

Before folding and being absorbed by the UFC, Rousey was the Strikeforce Women's Bantamweight Champion and was later awarded the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship in 2012 at the UFC on Fox: Henderson vs. Diaz Press Conference. Rousey successfully defended the title six times. Currently, she holds a 12-2 MMA record, losing her last two fights against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

