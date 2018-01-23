John Cena Movie Nominated For Oscar, The Revival Knocks WWE Legends (Video), Next WWE PC: All Access

- Above is video of Dasha Fuentes interviewing The Revival after their RAW 25 loss to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and the segment with DX, Finn Balor and WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall. Dash Wilder says what happened was a bunch of wanna-be's sucked up to a bunch of so-called Legends, the same has-beens that made a mockery of the business. Dash says they are the best tag team in the business, bar none. Scott Dawson goes on about how it took 9 guy to stop The Top Guys and declares that they are the best. Dawson calls the Legends an embarrassment and says next week is a new show, and no one can hold them down.

- The next WWE Performance Center: All Access event has been announced for Tuesday, March 6th in Orlando. The $1,499 tickets are on sale now. Below are full details:

See how Superstars are made with a WWE Performance Center: All Access pass this March Do you want to know what it takes to become a WWE Superstar? Have you ever wondered what goes into putting together a WWE Live Event? Now you can have the incredible opportunity to experience all that and more when you go behind the scenes at WWE Performance Center: All Access! WWE is opening the doors to its state-of-the-art Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, March 6, giving a limited number of WWE Universe members the chance to experience NXT like never before. The unique event will present the opportunity to gain knowledge from the best in the business, become part of a private NXT Live Event and rub elbows with some of your favorite NXT Superstars. With this exclusive experience, you will: * Share a light breakfast and lunch with NXT Superstars (meals included) * Participate in a Q&A and Orientation Session with top NXT coaching staff * Attend a Q&A and autograph session with NXT Superstars * Sign a one-day WWE booking contract, granting admission to a private NXT Live Event at the WWE Performance Center that you will help produce, manage and watch alongside your favorite NXT Superstars * Take an all-access tour of the WWE Performance Center * Get an inside look at a private NXT Training Session * Learn the ropes during a promo class, then create your very own unique promo video * Create your very own entrance as NXT Superstars cheer you on You will also receive: * Commemorative WWE Performance Center: All Access credential * WWE Performance Center gift bag * Limited-edition Event Chair pre-signed by NXT Superstars * WWE Performance Center: All Access Highlight Reel (available for download after the experience) * Your personal promo video (available for download after the experience) * Professional photos will be taken throughout the day (available for download after the experience) The WWE Performance Center: All Access experience is $1,499 per person.* *Packages are extremely limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Please note that a mandatory 6.5 percent convenience fee (Florida State Sales Tax) will be applied to your order at time of checkout. Must be 18 years of age or older, unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

- John Cena's "Ferdinand" animated movie has been nominated for an Oscar for the Best Animated Feature Film. Cena tweeted the following on the nomination: