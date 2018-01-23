What Happened During Impact Champion Vs. WWE UK Champion?, WWE Pre-shows Set, Nia Jax & Alexa Bliss

- As noted, Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss appeared on The Steve Harvey Show yesterday to promote RAW 25. Above is video of the best friends answering questions from Harvey - who is more likely to trip on the way to the ring (Jax already has), who is most likely to change a tire (Jax), who is most likely to sing karaoke (Jax), who is most likely to arrive fashionably late (Bliss), who is more likely to lose their wallet (Bliss) and who is most likely to have a complicated Starbucks order (they both have the same order).

- A one-hour WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" pre-show is scheduled to air this Saturday night at 7pm EST from the Wells Fargo Center. Takeover will then air at 8pm EST. WWE has also announced a two-hour Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show for 5pm EST this Sunday. The Rumble will then air at 7pm EST, making it a six-hour event.

- Impact Global Champion Austin Aries and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne did battle at the Destiny Wrestling event on Saturday. The match was re-started after both competitors had their shoulders on the mat for a pin. The finish then saw former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth interfere. He ended up taking shots from Aries and Dunne, then taking a pin from Dunne, who also is the Destiny World Champion. The match was billed as "the first and probably last time" that a WWE title holder will face a title holder from Impact. Below are comments from Dunne and Aries, with Dunne welcoming Ellsworth to the indies:

Can't say enough good words about @DestinyWrestle - going strength to strength every time. Big things coming! pic.twitter.com/luYM20z8aU — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) January 22, 2018

Matches and shows like last night's are why I still love what I do. TV wrestling is great, but going out to the ring unencumbered, and able to create something organically that the fans can feel, believe, and be emotionally invested in is the magic of what we do. And being able to work together to create special and unique moments is only a positive for this business. I'd like to thank everyone who helped allow for this moment, including @wwe and @tripleh. One month in and 2018 has already been an amazing year for me professionally, and I really feel like the best is yet to come. #motivationmonday #grateful #prowrestling #destiny #wwe #impactwrestling #vgang