Mia Khalifa Takes Bumps In The Ring (Video), Former Impact Champ Making MLW Debut, Jessie Godderz

- In the video above, Thunder Rosa gives former porn star Mia Khalifa a quick wrestling lesson before Khalifa's first wrestling appearance at a Sabotage Wrestling event last Friday. Khalifa takes some back bumps as well as a slap and a forearm to the chest from Rosa.

- Chelsea Green will make her MLW debut against Priscilla Kelly on February 8th in Orlando at MLW: Road to the World Championship at Gilt Nightclub February 8th. Tickets are on sale now at MLWTickets.com. Also announced is Sami Callihan returning to MLW to face his attacker, Darby Allin, in a grudge match. Matches signed for the event thus far include:

World Championship Tournament [Opening Round]:

MVP vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor

Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb

Shane "Swerve" Strickland vs. Brody King

Jimmy Havoc vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Non-Tournament Bouts:

Grudge Match:

Sami Callihan vs. Darby Allin

Chelsea Green vs. Priscilla Kelly

- Former Impact Wrestling star Jessie Godderz recently spoke to KTLA Morning News about his Amazon series, Tainted Dreams, which you can watch below: