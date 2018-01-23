Have Roman Reigns WrestleMania Plans Changed?, Big News On Why The Miz Won The WWE IC Title At RAW

There was some speculation on Roman Reigns possibly being punished for the recent steroid allegation story with his title loss to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz at last night's RAW 25 special but there is no heat, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Reigns is still planned to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 34, as of this week. There's a feeling within WWE that the story on Reigns being implicated in the steroid ring is a non-story.

Regarding The Miz, Meltzer noted that he is currently in the beginning of a monster push. Miz is scheduled for a major WrestleMania 34 match but there's no word yet on who he might be facing. The Miz is scheduled to be booked as a top guy during WrestleMania season and the new "Miz & Mrs." USA Network reality TV show with Maryse may tie into that.