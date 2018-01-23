Who Got The Loudest Pops At WWE RAW 25?, Lana Pumps Gas While Looking Incredible (Photos), WWE Shop

- Alfred Konuwa's latest blog at Forbes ranks the 10 loudest pops from RAW 25 by decibel level. Not surprisingly, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin topped the list. Surprisingly, he was followed by Brother Love. While Chris Jericho, Vince McMahon and Trish Stratus tied for 5th, D-X didn't even make the top 10. You can check out the full list at this link.

- Through the end of the day, you can save 25% off orders at WWEShop.com. There is no code necessary, just use this link.

- The Sun posted photos here of Lana at the gas station filling up her Prius while in Beverly Hills. It looks like it was a planned stop, you can check a few of the photos below: