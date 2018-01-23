WWE Releases Enzo Amore

WWE has officially announced the release of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Below is their full announcement:

Enzo Amore released WWE has come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt (Enzo Amore).

The release comes after Enzo was accused of rape earlier this week. WWE suspended him on Monday, noting that they have zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Things must have changed between that announcement and today as he has been released.

As noted, a woman filed a police report with Phoenix Police, alleging that Enzo raped her on October 19th, 2017 at 401 West Clarendon Avenue, which is The Clarendon Hotel & Spa. You can read our report on the accuser at this link.

Stay tuned for updates on the status of the WWE Cruiserweight Title. Enzo was scheduled to defend against Cedric Alexander at Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Nick Poulimenakos contributed to this article.