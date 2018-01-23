WrestlingInc.com

New WWE 24 Doc Airing After Royal Rumble, Matt Hardy On Losing To Bray Wyatt, WWE RAW 25 Top 10

By Marc Middleton | January 23, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW 25th Anniversary show.

- A new WWE 24 documentary will air on the WWE Network after Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view goes off the air. The one-hour special will take fans behind-the-scenes of WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. Below is the synopsis:

"WWE 24 cameras go backstage and follow the Superstars behind the curtain at WrestleMania from Orlando, Florida!"

- Matt Hardy tweeted the following on losing to Bray Wyatt on last night's RAW 25 show:

