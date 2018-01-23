Jim Ross On If Was Asleep During RAW 25, Another Huge Movie For John Cena?, 'Jumanji' Box Office

- The Rock's Jumanji continues to soar at the box office. It topped the box office this past weekend for the third weekend in a row, despite competition from new releases 12 Strong and Den of Thieves. The movie has taken in $317 million domestically and another $450.8 million overseas, bringing its total to $767.8 million. It is the fifth-highest grossing movie of all time for Sony Pictures.

- John Cena is in negotiations to star in the film adaption of the popular video game franchise, Duke Nukem, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Paramount has the rights to the project, which will be produced by Platinum Dunes, which is run by Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. No director or writer is attached to the movie yet.

See Also John Cena Reveals What He Told The Rock After WrestleMania 29 Main Event, Talks Past Heat With Rock

- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross denied that he fell asleep during last night's RAW 25 broadcast from the Manhattan Center. The photo below went viral on social media last night of JR and Jerry "The King" Lawler appearing to have dozed off during the show. JR wrote on Facebook: