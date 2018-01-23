WWE RAW 25 Does Best Audience In Several Years, How The Show Compares To Other Special RAW Episodes

Monday's WWE RAW, a special 25th anniversary show from two locations in New York City, drew 4.530 million viewers. This is up 39% from last week's 3.250 million viewers, which was the first time RAW hit 3 million viewers since November 20th, 2017 (3.074 million). This is the first time RAW has hit 4 million viewers since the post-WrestleMania episode in 2016. It is the best number for the show since the April 14, 2014 episode that did 4.77 million viewers.

This week's show featured a main event segment with Kane, Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, plus special appearances by several Legends & WWE Hall of Famers, including The Undertaker, Steve Austin, DX, Chris Jericho and many more.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 4.803 million viewers, the second hour drew 4.641 million viewers and the final hour drew 4.147 million viewers.

RAW was #1 for the night in viewership and #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic.

You can see how RAW 25 viewership compared to other special RAW episodes below:

* RAW 25th Anniversary, January 22nd, 2018 - 4.530 million viewers

* RAW 1200, May 23rd, 2016 - 3.268 million viewers

* RAW 23rd Anniversary, January 11th, 2016 - 3.323 million viewers

* RAW Reunion, January 19th, 2015 - 4.100 million viewers

* RAW 1100th Episode, June 22nd, 2014 - 4.123 million viewers

* Old School RAW, January 6th, 2014 - 4.537 million viewers

* Old School RAW, March 4th, 2013 - 5.01 million viewers

* RAW 20th Anniversary, January 14th, 2013 - 4.55 million viewers

* RAW 1000th Episode, July 23rd, 2012 - 6.02 million viewers

* RAW 900th Episode, August 30th, 2010 - 4.791 million viewers

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers

January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers

January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers

January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers

January 29th Episode:

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily