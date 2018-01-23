Enzo Amore Was Backstage At WWE RAW With A Badly Timed T-Shirt

Enzo Amore was reportedly backstage at last night's RAW from the Barclay's Center. According to Conrad Thompson, co-host of the Something to Wrestle With podcast with Bruce Prichard, Enzo was wearing a t-shirt with "today is the best day of my life" on the front and "can't wait for tomorrow" on the back.

Enzo was accused of rape earlier that day on social media, and WWE suspended him hours later stating that they have "zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault." WWE ended up releasing Enzo earlier today.

Below is a picture of the shirt Enzo was wearing backstage: