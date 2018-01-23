Daniel Bryan To Kick Off WWE 205 Live With Cruiserweight Title Announcement, New 205 Live GM Coming?

As noted, WWE has fired former Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore after a woman accused him of raping her back in October 2017 at a hotel in Phoenix, Arizona. WWE announced on Monday that Enzo was suspended due to the allegations & pending investigation but they announced his departure less than 24 hours later. The Phoenix Police are investigating the accusations.

Enzo was set to defend the title against Cedric Alexander at Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view but the title is vacant once again. WWE has just announced that SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan will open tonight's WWE 205 Live episode with news on the status of the Cruiserweight Title. WWE is also teasing a possible General Manager for 205 Live.

Stay tuned for updates on plans for the title later tonight. Below is WWE's full announcement on Bryan's announcement: