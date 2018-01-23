WrestlingInc.com

Bully Ray On ROH & His RAW 25 Return, The Miz - Chris Jericho IC Title News, Carmella & The New Day

By Marc Middleton | January 23, 2018

- Above is another new video from Carmella and The New Day as Big E and Ms. Money In the Bank prepare to face Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in tonight's Mixed Match Challenge Week 2 match-up. Carmella, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E take a ride in a pirate ship built by KaBOOM!, the organization that they are fighting to win $100,000 for.

- Speaking of the new WWE Intercontinental Champion, The Miz now has 8 reigns with the belt and will tie Chris Jericho at 9 with his next reign. Miz is currently third on the list of most combined days as Intercontinental Champion with 524+. WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales has 619 recognized days over 2 reigns while WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco has 541 combined recognized days over 2 reigns. Jericho is way down the list as fifteen with 319 recognized combined days over the 9 reigns.

Bully Ray Feels That Dolph Ziggler Should Leave WWE To Revive His Pro Wrestling Career
See Also
Bully Ray Feels That Dolph Ziggler Should Leave WWE To Revive His Pro Wrestling Career

- Bubba Ray Dudley tweeted the following on his RAW 25 appearance and thanked employer Ring of Honor for working with him to make it happen. As noted, Bubba reunited with D-Von Dudley, who is now working as a WWE Producer, and ended up putting Heath Slater through a table. The Dudley Boyz are rumored for this year's WWE Hall of Fame class.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Royal Rumble Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top