Hometown Star Wins WWE Dark Match, Big Moment For The Miz & Maryse On Total Divas (Video), Sin Cara

- Above is a Total Divas preview for Wednesday's episode with Maryse revealing to The Miz that she is pregnant with their first child. The happy couple are set to welcome a baby daughter this spring. They also have a USA Network reality show coming soon - "Miz & Mrs."

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Washington, DC saw hometown star Mojo Rawley defeat Tye Dillinger.

- Below is the latest "Flight of the Month" Twitter video from Sin Cara. This video features footage from the early days of Cara's career in Juarez, Mexico. The SmackDown Superstar suffered a minor foot injury in early November but he's been working recent WWE live events and public signing appearances. Cara's last blue brand TV match came on November 14th during the feud with Baron Corbin.