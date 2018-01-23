WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results (1/23): Miz & Asuka Vs. Carmella & Big E

Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section. View the episode HERE on Facebook Watch. on

Tonight's episode sees the likes of new Intercontinental Champion The Miz and partner Asuka taking on New Day's Big E and Ms. Money In the Bank, Carmella. Will Awe-suka maintain their momentum coming off a successful RAW 25 or will Big E and Carmella pin their opponents flat as pancakes to advance? Find out tonight right after WWE SmackDown LIVE!

- The announce team welcomes us to the show as Carmella makes her entrance first, and she happens to be donning some new gear. The New Day is out next in matching "jerseys" to show their support of their compadre Big E. Asuka and Miz make their entrances to solid responses and seem to have some good team chemistry.

- The RAW and SmackDown LIVE General Managers Kurt Angle and Daniel Bryan are shown thanking the WWE Universe for over 35 million total engagements on last week's debut show.

Miz & Asuka vs. Big E & Carmella

Big E is all fun and games, and Miz hits a go-behind. Big E knows how to get out of that one...with a little dancing of course. Big E able to get Miz in an abdominal stretch and proceeds to slap the Booty-O of the Miz. The crowd chants "we want Asuka" and Miz obliges. Carmella not excited to join the fray. Big E grabs a big "L" and tells Carmella to give it to Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow is smitten by the gift until she decides she no longer likes it. She rips it up, lets out a yell, and Carmella quickly tags back out.

Big E comes in and cleans house with a bevy of suplexes. Tides turned and pin is broken up by Carmella. Miz and Asuka decide to do simultaneous "It Kicks" a la Daniel Bryan. Big E catches Miz for a slam but a big boot from the IC Champ resets the match. Miz working over Big E as Carmella cheers her partner to get back into the match. Big E mounts a comeback but is quickly shot down. Stalling a bit now as Miz gets the bigger opponent in a head lock, goes for his splash in the corner, but nobody home. Asuka smartly makes the tag and goes to town on Carmella. Miz hypes up his partner but that allows time for Carmella to regain her senses and lands a big kick. As referee Mike Chioda shells out instructions to the competitors on time. We hit the finish right after that as Asuka goes on a fury of an attack and gets the arm bar locked in. Carmella fights for a short time until she has to tap.

Winners via Submission: Miz & Asuka

- Promo for next week's episode that features Braun Strowman & Becky Lynch vs. Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch.

- Renee Young interviews the victorious team. Asuka speaks some Japanese. Miz "translates" and says Asuka has learned more from him than anyone else about winning and being in a team. They'll continue to fight for their charity because they're "Awe-Suka"!