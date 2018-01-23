Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following the WWE Mixed Match Challenge at 10:30pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Below is what's on tap for tonight:

- Daniel Bryan announced that Enzo Amore would being relinquishing the title and will no longer be on 205 Live. He then said a 205 Live General Manager will be revealed next week to discuss the Cruiserweight Championship situation.

#SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan announces that #205Live will get a brand-new General Manager NEXT WEEK, and that person will address the #Cruiserweight Championship situation. pic.twitter.com/0JR662P0ZR — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2018

- Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us in and preview some of tonight's matches: Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali, along with Hideo Itami vs. Jack Gallagher.

Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, and Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari, TJP, and Tony Nese

TJP and Dorado start us off, pretty even attacks. Dorado with a dab, mocking TJP. Dorado with a big chop, standing moonsault, pin, two. TJP able to tag in Nese, gets dropkicked down, and in comes Gran Metalik, who hits the ropes a number of times before sending Nese to the floor. He hits the ropes, but Nese jumps back in and cuts him down before Metalik could fly. Daivari tagged in, goes for the quick count, two.

Commentary wondering if the "allegiance" of Gulak, Daivari, and Nese will remain as things change for 205 Live. Kalisto in now, big springboard splash, pin on Daivari, two-count. Nice dodge from Kalisto and roundhouse kick drops Daivari. Kalisto ends up on the second ropes, gets distracted by Nese and Daivari sends him down to the floor. Kalisto pulled back in the ring, quick pin, barely a one count. TJP in and continues to keep Kalisto grounded, belly-to-back suplex, clothesline, pin, only two.

Kalisto trying to get back into this, small window to tag out, Daivari stops him for a moment, but he's able to tag in Dorado. Dorado takes out Nese on the apron, hurricanrana, springboard crossbody on TJP. Heads up to the top, big moonsault on a standing TJP. Both Metalik and Kalisto with stereo dropkicks and flips to the floor taking out the other opponents. TJP is down near the corner, Dorado goes go a shooting star press, misses. TJP ends up running into Nese (who's on the apron), he yells all weirdly at him and Dorado ends up hitting a handspring stunner for the win.

Winners: Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, and Kalisto via Pinfall

- Post-match, TJP gets all mad and stuff at Nese and Daivari, Nese ends up shoving him down to the mat.

- At a podium, Drew Gulak is fully supportive of a new 205 Live GM and hopes they will turn 205 Live into a better place. No chanting. No flipping.

.@DrewGulak has taken his message against high flying and showboating straight to our nation's capitol. Do you believe in a #DREWTOPIA? pic.twitter.com/XJ4gGoVLQL — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 24, 2018

Jack Gallagher vs. Hideo Itami

Before the match starts, backstage segment with Itami who says what happened to Brian Kendrick was an accident. He said he respects Kendrick, but not Gallagher. Match gets going and Itami hits a strike instantly dropping Gallagher. Kick to the back, Gallagher heads to the ropes, Itami follows and gets kicked to the stomach. Itami gets whipped into the corner, Gallagher charges, up and over to the apron, Itami with with kicks, and a flying knee down on Gallagher, sending him to the floor.

Gallagher heads under the ring and comes out from a different side getting a strike from behind on Itami. Working over his shoulder, Gallagher pulls back on Itami's hand. Small "boring" chant breaks out from the crowd. Double wrist lock as Gallagher taunts the crowd a bit as he keeps working the arm. Itami works his way back into this, release suplex, heads to the top rope, flying clothesline, pin, two.

Itami nearly runs into the referee, Gallagher rolls him up, two. Spinning back fist, running dropkick in the corner. Itami with a lesser version of the GTS (didn't put him up on his shoulders), goes for the pin, 1-2-3.

Winner: Hideo Itami via Pinfall

- Backstage, Akira Tozawa is walking around and wonders who the next GM will be. He says he could be a good boss and tells random guy looking at his phone that he's fired.

- Locker Room, Cedric Alexander says despite him not getting a shot at the title at the Royal Rumble, he'll eventually become champion this year.

Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander

Friendly handshake to kick off the match. Both backed into the corner, Ali backs away without issue. Mexican headscissors by Ali, Alexander flips on his feet and smiles. Both caught in the corner, this time Alexander didn't really break clean. It happens yet again, Ali with a shove and gets shoved back. Alexander with a fantastic dropkick, pin, two. Pop-up dropkick by Ali, pin, not even a one count.

Nothing wrong with a little friendly competition between @CedricAlexander and @MustafaAliWWE! pic.twitter.com/QGQlIJwGsx — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 24, 2018

Ali out to the apron, goes to springboard in and Alexander pie faces him back, Ali slams against the apron on the way down. Ref starts his ten count, Alexander grabs his opponent, throws him in the ring, pin, two. Alexander with a hard uppercut in the corner, couple chops, and hard whip into the other corner. Alexander charges in, Ali jumps over and Cedric goes right into the second rope.

.@CedricAlexander and @MustafaAliWWE... all they do is deliver again and again and again! pic.twitter.com/uaW8k6AGhZ — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 24, 2018

Ali drops Alexander from the apron, he rolls in and hits a facebuster, pin, two. Ali tries for a tornado DDT, nope. Alexander with a boot to the face from the apron, springboard flatliner, pin, two. Crowd reacting to the kick-out as Alexander is getting agitated. Huge slap by Ali, who gets one in return. Alexander goes to hit the ropes, gets stopped, spinning heel kick. Spanish Fly by Ali gets a clap from the crowd, they are finally waking up to this great match. Alexander goes for a lumbar check, gets reversed, pin, two. Alexander with another kick, goes to springboard in, Ali stops him and Alexander hits his face on the top turnbuckle. He's stunned and Ali hits a great stalled tornado DDT. Ali heads to the top rope, 054 misses, Alexander with a handspring kick, lumbar check, 1-2-3! If you missed it, go watch that match.

Winner: Cedric Alexander via Pinfall

- Post-match the two shake hands, Ali raises Alexander's hand and heads out of the ring.