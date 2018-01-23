New Superstars Announced For The WWE Royal Rumble Matches, Updated Card, Number Of Slots

This week's Royal Rumble go-home editions RAW and SmackDown saw just 4 new names confirmed for the Royal Rumble matches that will take place next Sunday night - Tye Dillinger, Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Alicia Fox were also recently confirmed for the Rumble matches.

There are currently 13 open spots for the men's Rumble match and 12 open spots for the first-ever women's Rumble match.

Coming out of tonight's SmackDown, below is the updated cad for the Rumble, which takes place on Sunday from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

John Cena, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Elias, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Aiden English, Rusev, Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Tye Dillinger, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, Naomi, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, TBA

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan

2 of 3 Falls for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Usos