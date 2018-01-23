Randy Orton Wrestles After WWE TV Tapings, Steve Austin On His RAW 25 Appearance, The Fashion Files

- Rusev and Aiden English vs. The Ascension did not happen on this week's WWE SmackDown as Rusev Day teamed with Jinder Mahal for a loss to The New Day and WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode. Above is the latest episode of the web-exclusive Fashion Files, featuring Breezango training The Ascension for the match with Rusev Day and later informing them that there really is no match as they don't have the power to make matches.

- The dark match after tonight's WWE TV tapings in Washington, DC saw Randy Orton defeat Baron Corbin in a quick match.

- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin tweeted the following on his big RAW 25 appearance this week, which saw Austin deliver Stunners to Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon in the opening segment: