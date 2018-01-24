Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Join us tonight at 8pm for our live Viewing Party.

* There will be a sitdown segment with Shayna Baszler and NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon

* No Way Jose defeated Cezar Bononi

* Bianca Belair defeated indie veteran Luscious Latasha

* The Authors of Pain squashed two enhancement talents by attacking them before the bell. The match never started

* Johnny Gargano defeated The Velveteen Dream in an insanely good match. If Gargano lost, Dream would have received the NXT Title shot from Andrade "Cien" Almas at Takeover in Philadelphia. Gargano and Dream both got good pops throughout. Andrade and Zelina Vega came out to face off with Almas