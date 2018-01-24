WrestlingInc.com

Kevin Owens On If He Can Compete At Royal Rumble (Video), Vince Russo's Birthday, By The Numbers

By Marc Middleton | January 24, 2018

- Above is new video of Kevin Owens talking to Dasha Fuentes after the injury angle on last night's SmackDown. Owens says "yep!" when asked if he will still be able to perform at the Royal Rumble this Sunday in the 2-on-1 Handicap Match with Sami Zayn against WWE Champion AJ Styles.

- Former WCW World Champion Vince Russo turns 57 years old today. Also, today would have been the 53rd birthday of former ECW Champion Mike Awesome and the 76th birthday of NWA Hall of Famer Gary Hart.

- Below is the Royal Rumble "By The Numbers" video for Sunday's pay-per-view:

