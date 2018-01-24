2019 WWE Royal Rumble To Be Held In Baseball Stadium, Date And Location Revealed

The Arizona Republic reports that the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will be held at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on January 27th, 2019.

"We have an incredibly rich history and heritage of presenting WWE events in the Valley of the Sun," said John Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events. "In many respects, this serves as an exciting opportunity to work with longstanding and new partners in Phoenix to create four nights of memories."

Rumble Week 2019 will feature a WWE NXT Takeover event on Saturday, January 26th plus RAW and SmackDown TV events at the nearby Talking Stick Resort Arena.

This is the first time that the Rumble will be held inside a Major League Baseball stadium. WWE will start visiting Phoenix no later than March to start planning the event. They are expecting more than 40,000 fans to Chase Field for the Rumble.

You could assume that the first Rumble to be held inside a MLB ballpark creates logistical challenges for WWE but Saboor says logistics are always a challenge.

Every year, "we design something endemic to that particular facility," Saboor said. "They are built to fit the stadium that we are going to be in. The same will be true here. It's unlike a concert tour, with 100 semis that pull and put up the same setup. We go into the venue and design the set with the backdrop of that facility. Oftentimes, that set will never be used again."

WWE last brought the Rumble to Phoenix in 2013 when it was held at the US Airways Center.