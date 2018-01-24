Shawn Michaels Reveals Which WWE Stars He'd Like To Face, Hulk Hogan On Missing RAW 25, The Usos

- Shawn Michaels was interviewed by Planeta Wrestling while doing media to promote last Monday's RAW 25. During the interview, which you can listen to in the video above, Michaels was asked about who he would like to face from the legends roster, as well as the current roster.

"That's a great question," Michaels replied. "Let's see, from the legends roster… Again I tossed up Undertaker and Hunter. I know that you guys have seen it a number of times, but it is one of those comfortable things and I know that it would be a lot of fun. And from the current roster, that's also a tough one, but if I only get one shot I would say that it would be a toss up between… It doesn't matter the brand they are on? It would be a toss up for me between Finn Balor and let's say AJ. Either one of those… that would be very unique."

- The Usos will be appearing at Walmart at 3461 Horizon Blvd., in Bensalem, PA this Sunday, January 28th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Hulk Hogan commented on Twitter about missing RAW 25 this past Monday night. As noted, WWE had issued a statement saying that they were committed to their decision on not using Hogan. Hogan wrote: